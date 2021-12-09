Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: VicKat Shaadi to Stream on Prime Video in New Year 2022?

Everyone is waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of the grand wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, but the Bollywood couple has decided to keep it a hush-hush affair. No pictures or videos of the bride and the groom have been revealed and the guests have asked not to carry their cellphones to the wedding. However, a report in ETimes suggests that the privacy is due to the reason that they have sold the rights of their wedding footage to OTT platform Amazon Prime Video for a whopping Rs 80 crore.

So, the fans waiting eagerly for their marriage pictures can watch the wedding on the platform like a show or a movie.

The report further stated that the video will include footage from all four days of celebration, from Mehendi to the wedding. It is said to be released in early 2022.

The Bollywood actors are just a few hours away from becoming the man and wife. As per the latest updates, the groom has arrived with his family and friends aka the ‘baraati’, in large procession at the wedding venue- Six Senses hotel Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. Several celebrities including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur are present to wish and bless the couple.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been invited with his family. According to sources, his son, Aryan Khan was present at the function on Wednesday. Actress Anushka Sharma, who has been a close friend and co-star of Katrina Kaif, is believed to be at the ceremony too. According to sources, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar will arrive today for the big day.

