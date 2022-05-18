Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's This Unseen Pic From His Birthday Celebration Goes Viral

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently holidaying in New York, and we are simply gushing over the love-filled pictures. The two have been constantly treating fans to absolutely adorable pictures and videos. Vicky celebrated his 34th birthday in New York with Katrina. The couple shared glimpses from the celebrations, and fans are going all gaga over the lovebirds. Now, an unseen picture of Vicky and Katrina from the birthday celebrations has surfaced on social media. Like every other snap, it screams love.

A fan account posted a new and unseen picture of Vicky and Katrina, but it has now been taken down. In the snap, Vicky is seen holding Katrina close as they pose for a selfie with a group of friends. The couple looks extremely happy and they are beaming with smiles. Katrina is seen donning an adorable white, printed dress. Her tresses are left open as she sports fresh and minimal makeup. On the other hand, Vicky opts for a dapper look, in his navy-blue tee-shirt with denim pants. Going by their attire, it looks like the snap was taken during Vicky’s birthday celebrations.

Vicky also shared photos from his birthday bash with Katrina in New York, expressing gratitude to fans and friends who showered him with wishes and love on his birthday. In the photos, the actor is seen enjoying a good time in the company of his wifey and friends. His birthday photo dump includes a video, wherein he is seen cutting the cake while Katrina and others sing ‘Happy Birthday.’

“Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!”, the actor wrote in the caption.

