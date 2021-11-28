Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Guest List Adds More Film Industry Names, Acharya Teaser is Out

The Matrix Resurrections’ new TV spot features Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a brief appearance. The movie is set for Dec 22 release.

Read: Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s Appearance in The Matrix 4 New Trailer Stokes Fan Frenzy

Recently, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao reunited for their son Azad’s football match. The estranged couple announced their separation in July this year.

Read: Aamir Khan and Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Cheer for Son Azad During Football Match

The makers of upcoming film Acharya released a trailer of Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s upcoming role as Siddha. The makers called it Siddha’s Saga where they give a glimpse of Ram Charan in a never seen before traditional character in a village. He is seen in maroon kurti, traditional yellow-red scraf and a rudraksh chain.

Read: Acharya Teaser: Ram Charan Gets Into Action Mode in the Wild

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are drawing up the guest list for their December wedding and sending out invites.

Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Attend with Vamika?

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are set to tie the knot between Dec 12 and 14 in Mumbai and there will be themes to every event. More details are out.

Read: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Wedding: Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet Date and Other Details Revealed

Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of entertainment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.