Vijay Sethupati and Katrina Kaif Starrer Shooting Postponed Due to Covid-19

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati’s untitled film directed by Sriram Raghavan has been postponed indefinitely. It was to begin shooting on April 15.

Speaking about the delay, Vijay told Spotboye, “We were supposed to start shooting from April 15. But Katrina caught Corona. So, the shooting schedule has been called off. My web series with Raj-DK was also scheduled to begin from the end of May. I don’t know what will happen now.”

Vijay was last seen in Master, which also starred Thalapathy Vijay. The crime thriller featured Vijay as a professor named JD and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

On the other hand, Katrina is teaming up with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for an upcoming superhero movie. Zafar has earlier directed Katrina in the 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. This is the third time the actress and filmmaker will be collaborating on a project. Katrina also has Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar that was supposed to release in April but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She is also prepping up for Phone Bhoot, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

