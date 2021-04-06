Katrina Kaif Announces She is Covid-19 Positive, Has Immediately Isolated Herself

Katrina Kaif is the latest name added to the long list of celebrities who have tested positive for Covid-19 recently. The actress revealed on Instagram that she has immediately isolated herself and is under home quarantine. In a note on her Instagram Stories, Katrina wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19, Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support."

The news comes a day after actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal were diagnosed with coronavirus. Katrina’s Sooryavanshi co-star Kumar, who was shooting for “Ram Setu”, and 45 members of the film’s crew have also tested positive. As a precautionary measure, the actor was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday. On the other hand, Bhumi and Vicky were reportedly shooting for filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s Dharma Productions film Mr Lele.

Katrina and Vicky have often been linked together romantically. During the lockdown last year, there were reports of Vicky flouting rules to visit Katrina’s home. The actor, however, had denied those rumours in a tweet.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Rupali Ganguly, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan have also recently contracted coronavirus. Some of them have recovered already.

