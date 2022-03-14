Katrina Kaif Applauds Husband Vicky Kaushal’s 'Flexibility' in Latest Instagram Post; Watch Video

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may be busy shooting for their upcoming projects, but they often find time to appreciate each other on social media. Case in point, Katrina’s latest Instagram post. The actress, who is currently shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, shared a commercial featuring Vicky on Instagram.

The commercial showed Katrina’s husband in a fun avatar as his body split into three parts with the help of some fun editing. The actor was seen playing the piano as he explained the product he was endorsing when his head was separated from his torso, while his legs were dancing on the floor. Commending this weirdly humorous commercial and Vicky’s flexibility, Katrina added in the caption, “Now that's flexibility Vicky Kaushal. What a fun ad.”

In her previous Instagram post, Katrina had shared a picture of a clapboard that had Merry Christmas written on it. The film was officially announced in December 2021 soon after Katrina had tied the knot with Vicky in a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan. Katrina had shared a picture with co-star Vijay Sethupathi, director Raghavan and producer Ramesh Taurani. The actress will also be seen in the third installment of the Yash Raj Films’ Tiger franchise where she will be reprising her role of Zoya opposite Salman Khan.

Amidst a jam-packed schedule, both Vicky and Katrina do dedicate sweet Instagram posts to each other. In a post shared on February 14, the 38-year-old actress shared a cozy picture with Vicky. Katrina was dressed in an oversized black puff jacket while the 33-year-old actor wore a white sweater. The couple was seen sharing a warm embrace. Accompanying the picture, Katrina added a heartfelt note to her husband in the caption that read, “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but you make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters.”

