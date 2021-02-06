Katrina Kaif Beats Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Professional Looking Game of Badminton'

Katrina Kaif’s latest Instagram post shows how the cast of Phone Bhoot indulged in a fun game session of badminton. The 37-year-old actress shared a video on her Instagram handle on Saturday where actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter were seen in some on-set shenanigans.

The video starts with Katrina playing badminton with Siddhant and the song ‘dhal gaya din ho gayi shaam’ in the background. Ishaan watches from the side as the two actors play and requests them to let him play too. Captioning the video, the actress wrote that she played a very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in and clarified that Ishaan did actually get to play after his request. She also mentioned that Siddhant was quite ‘gracious’ to let her score points and have the upper hand, which was not the case.

Commenting on the post, Ishaan mentioned that Katrina had earlier tagged Siddhanth as “@siddhantchattervedi” because he had been chattering too much. He further wrote, “Katty with her Baddy”. Siddhant wrote, “Now Wait for the Real version. #ReelVsReal”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The Kay Beauty founder is shooting for her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment. Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath have written the story of the movie which is scheduled to release later this year. The first look of the film was shared online in July 2020 by the star cast.

Katrina will next be seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. On the other hand, Ishaan was last seen in Khaali Peeli while Siddhant will next star in Shakun Batra’s untitled venture and Bunty Aur Babli 2.