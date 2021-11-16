Katrina Kaif Begins Trials for Bridal Wear at Friend's Place to Avoid Paparazzi: Reports

Although Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal did not confirm anything on this front, with new wedding reports cropping up daily, fans are certain that they are tieing the knot this year in December. And the latest update on it is the bride to be has begun trying out bridal wear ahead of her big day. If a report in India Today is anything to go by, the trials are been done on the actress’ friend’s place.

Also Read: Salman Khan to Miss Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s Wedding: Reports

“The fittings and trials are happening at her friend’s house. She doesn’t want any attention and media outside her building, so she’s been going to her friend’s place somewhere in Bandra. Katrina is very wary of any information coming out in the media and has kept her bridal team very tight. Every small detail is being shared on her personal WhatsApp group and outfit images and references are being discussed,” the news outlet quoted her friend as saying.

Reports also suggest that Katrina and Vicky had a secret roke-ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house.

The couple is expected to tie the knot at a luxurious resort in Rajasthan. Their wedding is currently the hottest topic in tinsel town. While many celebrities from Bollywood are expected at their wedding, media reports suggest that actor Salman Khan might not attend Vicky and Katrina’s special day.

Few media reports also suggest that Salman Khan may miss the marriage ceremony of Vicky and Katrina due to his hectic work schedule. The shooting of Tiger 3 and Pathan was delayed due to Shah Rukh Khan’s personal issues. Now that the situation has improved, the two superstars are planning to resume shooting for their upcoming projects in December. The shooting dates might reportedly clash with Vicky and Katrina’s wedding dates and hence Salman might not be able to attend it.

Meanwhile, it is wedding season in Bollywood as Rajkummar Rao recently tied the knot to his long time girlfriend Patralekhaa. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also said to get married in a couple of months.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.