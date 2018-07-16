GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Looks Super Happy As She Cuts Cake With Family in England; See Pics

Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of the actress from her low-key birthday celebration.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2018, 3:57 PM IST
Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Looks Super Happy As She Cuts Cake With Family in England; See Pics
Image courtesy: Instagram/susanna_india
Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif! The actress took some time off her busy schedule to celebrate her special day with her family members in England. Katrina, who recently wrapped up the shoot of Aanand L Rai's Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, turned 35 on Monday.

Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of the actress from her low-key birthday celebration. In the photo, Katrina looks super gorgeous as she poses with her birthday cake.

"Happy birthday dear Katrina. May you receive all the love and kindness that you give to others," Katrina's mother captioned the image.

Image courtesy: @susanna_india

Image courtesy: @susanna_india

