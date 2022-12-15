Katrina Kaif Blushes & Runs Away As Paps Call Her 'Bhabhi ji' at Vicky's Govinda Naam Mera Screening

Katrina Kaif couldn’t stop blushing as she was addressed as “bhabhi ji" by paparazzi at her husband Vicky Kaushal’s film Govinda Naam Mera screening, which took place in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Katrina made a star entry in a floral bodycon dress. While she was posing for the paparazzi before heading inside the venue, one of the photographers said, “Bhabhi ji idhar dekho (look here)." The paparazzo’s comment left Katrina blushing and the actress ran away. Now, a video of the same has gone viral on social media and fans are in awe of Katrina.

One user wrote, “The supremely good looking Katrina." Another user wrote, “Who made that bhabhi ji comment?" “Aww, Katrina is blushing," wrote a third user.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary recently. Their fans as well as their close friends flooded social media with adorable and heartwarming wishes for them. The two took the time out from their jam-packed schedule and chilled in a hill station. Katrina also shared some glimpses from their romantic getaway.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities, which were all things fun, were attended by a handful of celebrities, including director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and Sharvari Wagh. On their anniversary, the couple had taken to their respective social media handles to drop some mushy photos with each other.

