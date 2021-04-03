Katrina Kaif Borrowed Rumoured Boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's Trainer? Watch Video

Actress Katrina Kaif posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen engaged in high intensity workout. “Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing, let it happen #preptime," she wrote alongside the clip.

In the clip, the actress is seen training with rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s coach. The coach often appears on Vicky’s timeline.

Katrina did not share what project she has started preparations for, although she is said to have heavy-duty stunts in the upcoming Salman Khan co-starrer Tiger 3.

Recently, Katrina announced on social media that she has started working on a new film. However, she did not give out any details of the upcoming project.

Katrina’s next release is Sooryavanshi, opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Rohit Shetty is slated to hit the screens on April 30.

She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.