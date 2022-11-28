Katrina Kaif Brings Back Namastey London Vibes With Her Punjabi Salwar Kameez; Watch

Katrina Kaif has repeatedly proved that she can slay even the simplest of all outfits with her style. On Monday morning too, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport when she left everyone completely impressed with her prettiest of all looks. Katrina sported a cream colour salwar-kameez and opted for an orange dupatta with it. She kept her look sans accessories but wore stylish goggles. With minimal makeup, the actress looked simple yet elegant and beautiful.

Soon after the video was shared on social media by a paparazzi account, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis. “Rocking the desi look," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “So cute kat baby . Aaj bhi gore gore mukhde pe kala chasma." One of the fans also called her, “goddess of beauty", whereas others used adjectives like - ‘beautiful’ and ‘gorgeous’ appreciate Katrina’s look.

Even on Sunday, Katrina was snapped at the Jodhpur airport when she sported a pink salwar kameez and flaunted her million-dollar smile while waving at the paps.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s supernatural horror-comedy, flick Phone Bhoot. The film also starred Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. It gained mixed reviews from both, the audience and the critics. The Bollywood diva will be next seen alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of their action film franchise, Tiger 3. In the film, Salman and Katrina will reprise their roles of Tiger and Zoya respectively. Besides this, Katrina also has Merry Christmas in her pipeline in which she will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. The film was earlier supposed to hit theatres on December 23 this year but recently it was announced that the film’s release has been postponed. New release date will be announced soon.

