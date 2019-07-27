Katrina Kaif Calls her Sooryavanshi Cast a 'Dream Team', Happy to Work with Akshay Kumar Again
The actress, who was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar after nine years in Sooryavanshi.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif: B-town’s hit couple Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who has received a lot of love and appreciation for their chemistry in Welcome, Welcome Back, Namastey London and Singh is Kinng, among others, are all set to reunite. The duo will be next seen in action-packed film, Sooryavanshi, which will be released in 2020. The on-screen pair was last seen in 2010’s Tees Maar Khan.
After a long wait, Katrina Kaif is all set to team up with her Namastey London and Singh is Kingg co-star Akshay Kumar in their upcoming movie Suryavanshi. The actress, who was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, seems happy to be reuniting with her former co-star.
Talking to IANS about the same, Katrina said, "Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It's a dream team and I'm happy to be a part of it." Katrina and Akshay will be reuniting after a long break of nine years.
Katrina, who will be working under the direction of Rohit Shetty in the movie, also said, "Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I've always loved Rohit's films." However, the 36-year-old actress did not reveal much information about the movie.
Set to hit the big screens on March 27, 2020, Sooryavanshi is the newest addition in Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe after the two Singham films and Simmba. In the movie, Akshay essays the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie also stars bad man Gulshan Grover.
On the work front, Akshay will soon be seen in a number of movies. While his upcoming movie Mission Mangal will be released on August 15 this year, the actor will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey, to be released on Christmas next year.
(With inputs from IANS)
