Katrina Kaif Calls Vicky Kaushal 'Pure Talent;' Paps Congratulate Rakul Preet Singh on Relationship With Jackky Bhagnani

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to social media to heap praises on Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham, which was released on Saturday, October 16. The actors are rumoured to be dating for a long time now, however, none of them confirmed the news. The actress shared a poster of the film and wrote a couple of lines praising director Shoojit Sircar and Vicky Kaushal. She wrote, “@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure, unadalerated story telling. @vickykaushal09 is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking (sic)."

Model-turned-actress Rakul Preet Singh, recently, turned several heads during a fashion show in Mumbai. The 31-year-old was seen wearing a sequined lehenga and looked absolutely gorgeous during her walk on the ramp. While she dazzled everyone on the stage, her not so mysterious love life was the topic of discussion off stage. In fact, a paparazzi backstage even went on to congratulate her for her ‘birthday wala post’ with actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s eldest son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 from the Cordelia cruise ship, is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail and will remain there for at least four more days as the court, after hearing arguments, posted the matter for orders on October 20. The agency told a special NDPS court in Mumbai on Thursday while opposing his bail plea that his WhatsApp chats were ‘suspicious’ and point towards a ‘larger international drugs-related conspiracy’.

After Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar is collaborating with Aanand L Rai on their third film Gorkha, which Rai will be producing. The film is a biopic based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). On Friday, the first poster of the film released, where Akshay could be seen looking fierce, holding a curved knife or Khukri. However, on Saturday, an ex Gorkha officer pointed out a major mistake in the poster. Taking to Twitter, Major Manik M Jolly pointed out that a traditional Khukri looks different than depicted in the poster. Akshay then responded to him, saying they will take utmost care while filming the movie.

The Big Picture is not just a show, it’s an emotion, and at the grand premiere of the show, the viewers will get to see host Ranveer Singh’s soft side. In the second episode, audiences will witness a contestant - Abhay Singh, a teacher from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, who will share his journey with Ranveer Singh on stage, leaving the star teary-eyed. During the conversation, Abhay reveals how he lost his father at the tender age of 12, with one last dying wish – to ensure that Abhay takes care of the family.

