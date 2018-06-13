English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Katrina Kaif's Candid Photo With Salman Khan, Unseen Moments From Dabangg Tour Rehearsals Will Make You Go Aww
Besides Katrina, some of the biggest names from Bollywood like Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Sonakshi Sinha will also be a part of the tour.
Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram account
Actress Katrina Kaif was recently seen shaking a leg for Salman Khan’s Dabangg tour. The actress was flaunting her best moves for the international tour which will hit US and Canada starting July 22.
Katrina shared some photos, including a candid moment with Salman Khan and videos from her rehearsals with her fans on her official Instagram account. In the photo, Katrina was clicked standing alongside Salman with a perplexed look on her face. She titled the post ‘Amused and Confused'. The actors will reportedly be performing together at the tour.
Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Official Instagram Account
She also uploaded a short clip wherein she’s seen rehearsing on her hit song ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ and captioned the post Sheila Reloaded.
Her posts from the tour were immediately flooded with messages and comments from fans who are eager to see her hit the stage.
Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Official Instagram Account
Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Official Instagram Account
Besides Katrina, some of the biggest names from Bollywood like Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Sonakshi Sinha will also be a part of the tour. According to a report in DNA, Katrina is the highest paid star in the Dabangg tour.
The actress has a busy schedule with a string of projects lined up. She will be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindoston along with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is slated for Diwali release this year. Later in the year, she will also be seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial Zero. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.
Also Watch
Katrina shared some photos, including a candid moment with Salman Khan and videos from her rehearsals with her fans on her official Instagram account. In the photo, Katrina was clicked standing alongside Salman with a perplexed look on her face. She titled the post ‘Amused and Confused'. The actors will reportedly be performing together at the tour.
Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Official Instagram Account
She also uploaded a short clip wherein she’s seen rehearsing on her hit song ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ and captioned the post Sheila Reloaded.
Her posts from the tour were immediately flooded with messages and comments from fans who are eager to see her hit the stage.
Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Official Instagram Account
Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Official Instagram Account
Besides Katrina, some of the biggest names from Bollywood like Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Sonakshi Sinha will also be a part of the tour. According to a report in DNA, Katrina is the highest paid star in the Dabangg tour.
The actress has a busy schedule with a string of projects lined up. She will be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindoston along with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is slated for Diwali release this year. Later in the year, she will also be seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial Zero. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return