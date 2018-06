Katrina Kaif's Candid Photo With Salman Khan, Unseen Moments From Dabangg Tour Rehearsals Will Make You Go Aww

Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Official Instagram Account

Actress Katrina Kaif was recently seen shaking a leg for Salman Khan’s Dabangg tour. The actress was flaunting her best moves for the international tour which will hit US and Canada starting July 22.Katrina shared some photos, including a candid moment with Salman Khan and videos from her rehearsals with her fans on her official Instagram account. In the photo, Katrina was clicked standing alongside Salman with a perplexed look on her face. She titled the post ‘Amused and Confused'. The actors will reportedly be performing together at the tour.​She also uploaded a short clip wherein she’s seen rehearsing on her hit song ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ and captioned the post Sheila Reloaded.Her posts from the tour were immediately flooded with messages and comments from fans who are eager to see her hit the stage.Besides Katrina, some of the biggest names from Bollywood like Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Sonakshi Sinha will also be a part of the tour. According to a report in DNA , Katrina is the highest paid star in the Dabangg tour.The actress has a busy schedule with a string of projects lined up. She will be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindoston along with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is slated for Diwali release this year. Later in the year, she will also be seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial Zero. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.