Katrina Kaif Cannot Take Her Eyes Off Vicky Kaushal in Dreamy Picture from Birthday Vacay

Katrina Kaif had jetted off to Maldives with husband Vicky Kaushal and her friends to ring in her birthday. The celebrations see to have been grand, and the pictures shared by Katrina, and those present are proof. However, fans wanted to see Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together in a frame and had eagerly been waiting or that. Now, Vicky Kaushal finally fulfilled all their fans’ and well-wishers’ wish.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram to share a picture from Maldives with wife, and birthday girl Katrina Kaif. In the picture, clicked on a yacht, Katrina and Vicky can be seen twinning in white. It screams mush as Katrina can’t take her eyes off her husband, and the two flash a big smile as they pose. Vicky Kaushal just put an ‘infinity’ emoji as the caption. Check out the picture here:

Doesn’t it look straight out of a dream? Well, we think so too. Fans dropped their heartfelt comments on the picture. One fan wrote, “A wonderful couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you both …” Another commented, “You both look beautiful together ☺️❤️ god bless you ” A fan from Turkey also sent his love and wrote, “Love and greetings from Turkey. I love you and your country very much. My heart and prayers are with you. ❤❤❤” One fan demanded more pictures, while many dropped a red heart emoji.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were joined by their close friends on the birthday vacay. Katrina Kaif shared pictures with her girl gang that included sister Isabella Kaif, Mini Mathur, Angira Dhar, Sharvari Wagh and Karishma Kohli. Vicky had also posted a picture with the boys including brother Sunny Kaushal, brother-in-law Sebastian Laurent Michel, Kabir Khan, and Anand Tiwari. Ileana D’Cruz was also a part of the celebrations and it is being said that she is now dating Katrina’s brother Sebastian.

