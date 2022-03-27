Katrina Kaif Can't Let Go of Vicky Kaushal's Arm in This Latest Couple Selfie, See Pic

Ever since their wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been treating fans with some romantic couple photos. Their public appearances, although rare, also proves how much the couple is into each other. Recently, popular influencer and YouTuber Anisha Dixit uploaded a selfie with the Bollywood love birds and chemistry is oozing out of the photo. In the selfie taken by Vicky, the Uri actor can be seen dressed in a black outfit. Katrina, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a blue dress. The photo is from Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party, where VicKat made their first public appearance together after their marriage.

The actress can be seen putting her hands on Vicky’s arms as the trio poses for the selfie. While posting it, Dixit joked that if the photo gets 50k comments, then she will make a ‘Normal vs Psychopath’ video with the couple. She wrote, “Only love and gratitude in my heart ❤ Agar 50k comments is post pe complete hue, I will make a Normal vs Psychopath Video with this amazing jodi !!! Can we do it?? I am counting on all of you!! Let’s Make it happen!! Lets Goooo & comment!! @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09 #Vickat P.S: Now it’s in your hands! Lets get the 50k Comments started!! ❤️🔥."

Advertisement

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, on Friday night, Katrina and Vicky stepped out to attend a party hosted by producer Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar. They were spotted heading to the party venue by the paparazzi and the pictures show us the elegant couple. Vicky styled his look in a classic white shirt along with a pair of blue denim pants. Meanwhile, the founder of Kay Beauty wore a floral mini dress, a perfect ensemble for balmy spring evenings.

The off-shoulder mini dress came with elbow-length sleeves and frilled hems. Katrina completed the look with a pair of beige stilettos. The actress left her hair open and wore neutral make-up.

Farhan hosted the party at his house in Bandra and it was attended by many celebrities from the film industry including Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Johar, and Chunky Panday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.