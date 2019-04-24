English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif Can't Wait For Everyone to See Her as Kumud Raina in Salman Khan Starrer Bharat
Katrina Kaif took to social media to share her experience as she stepped into the shoes of Kumud Raina, the leading lady of Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'.
Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram
Salman Khan created quite a stir when he gave a glimpse of his five different avatars from Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bharat, ranging from a teenager to an old man. The actor also introduced the leading lady of the film Katrina Kaif as 'Madam Sir' in his posters.
On Tuesday, Katrina took to social media to talk about her character in the film and share her experience as she stepped into the shoes of Kumud Raina. "Kumud Raina 1975... I had the most incredible time working on this character, the whole journey has been the most exciting for me yet, after working with @aliabbaszafar in three films. Cant wait for everyone to see the film," she wrote alongside a picture of her.
Previously the actress has worked with the Zafar in films like Mere Brother Kee Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat being her third film with the director, it is an official adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014).
The trailer of the film dropped on Monday in which she can be seen acing the role of a government official who is recruiting Salman for a job. The trailer also showed shows Salman's thrilling time with his circus troupe, where he dances and performs stunts to please the audience. Later, in search of work, with Grover by his side, he meets Katrina, falls in love with her and starts becoming a family man. However, a freak accident that follows in a minefield, where Bharat is posted as a worker, forces him to reflect on the promise he made to his father. The story is expected to move around the actor's journey from being a circus performer to a fatal accident.
Also featuring actors Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Aashif Sheikh in important roles, Bharat is slated to release this Eid on June 5.
