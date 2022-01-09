Katrina Kaif Celebrates One Month of Marital Bliss With Loved-up Post for Her 'Love' Vicky Kaushal

Undoubtedly so, married life looks good on Katrina Kaif, as was evident in the several glimpses she and husband Vicky Kaushal shared from their beachside honeymoon and Christmas celebrations on their respective Instagram accounts. Now, as the couple, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, clocks one month of wedded bliss, Katrina took to Instagram to share a loved-up pic with her “love".

In the photo, Vicky is tightly hugging Katrina as she is all smiles for the camera. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, “Happy one month my (heart)."

Soon after coming back from their honeymoon, Katrina took to Instagram and shared photo from ‘chaunka chadhana’ ritual. The ritual has to do with the bride cooking for the first time after wedding. The actor posted a photo of the halwa and wrote, “Maine banaya. Chaunka chardhana.” She added a smiley emoticon to her post as well.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara near Ranthambore in Jaipur. For months there was a frenzy among fans regarding their roka and wedding dates, but the couple refused to open up about their relationship. Their wedding was a private affair with only friends and family members in attendance. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” the couple wrote in Instagram posts announcing the wedding. The couple also shared photos from their haldi and sangeet ceremonies.

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently busy shooting in Indore, has been making several trips back and forth to Mumbai, to spend time with Katrina Kaif.

