Katrina Kaif Channelises Her Inner Punjaban As She Slays Bhangra Moves With Ishaan and Siddhant

Almost a year after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has surely turned into a punjabi kudi. While she is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited Phone Booth, the actress recently joined her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in promoting their film’s new song ‘Kinna Sona’. During the event, the Phone Bhoot cast performed on their song and was also seen slaying bhangra moves.

Yes, you read it right. A video from the event has surfaced on social media in which Katrina Kaif was seen channelising her inner Punjaban as she danced on dhol beats. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar were also seen dancing by her side in the viral clip. The video was shared on social media by one of the fan accounts with the caption, “Phone Bhoot trio is doing bhangra”.

Recently, Katrina Kaif also kept her first Karva Chauth for husband Vicky Kaushal and shared a series of pictures of the same on social media. In one of the clicks, Vicky was seen taking a selfie as the couple flaunted their million-dollar smiles. In another photo, the two were seen posing with Vicky’s parents. Another picture was a close-up shot of Katrina with her Karva Chauth thaali in her hands. While Katrina was dressed in a red saree, Vicky sported an off-white kurta-pyjama. “Pehla (first) Karwa Chauth,” she wrote in the caption.

Talking about Phone Bhoot, the trailer of the film was recently released in which Katrina Kaif appeared to be a ghost with a mission for Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who seemed to be the desi equivalent of Ghostbusters. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The film is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. It is all set to release on November 4, 2022.

