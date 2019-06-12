English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif Channels Her Inner Black Panther, Goes 'Wakanda Forever' on Dance Floor
Marvel fans across the world have crossed their arms in the honour of Wakanda. And it appears, Katrina Kaif is also one of them.
A still of Katrina Kaif from her film Zero. (Image: YouTube)
Ever since Marvel's Black Panther released in theaters, Chadwick Boseman's arm-crossing gesture became one of the most memorable gestures and a symbol of fandom among the audience. At several occasions, Marvel fans across the world have crossed their arms in the honour of Wakanda. And it appears, Katrina Kaif is also one of them.
On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share multiple glimpses from her dance rehearsals. The first story, a boomerang video, had the actress sitting on the dance floor looking exasperated. Alongside the video she wrote, "Dance team to me: Katrina can we get up and dance? Me: Can we just sit down and talk about it?" In the second one, Katrina crossed her arms to strike the famous pose from Marvel's superhero film Black Panther. "Motto for the show: Wakanda forever," wrote Katrina adding a sticker of T’Challa, the films lead.
Whereas for the third and fourth video, Katrina got up on her feet, rehearsing and wrote "Ok, we up," and "We dancin" respectively. Take a look:
On the professional front, Katrina is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The film has raked in over Rs 150 cr in six days and has already become the second highest grossing film of 2019. Released on June 5, Bharat has surpassed the likes of Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy to reach shy of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is the top grossing film this year.
