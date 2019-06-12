Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Katrina Kaif Channels Her Inner Black Panther, Goes 'Wakanda Forever' on Dance Floor

Marvel fans across the world have crossed their arms in the honour of Wakanda. And it appears, Katrina Kaif is also one of them.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Katrina Kaif Channels Her Inner Black Panther, Goes 'Wakanda Forever' on Dance Floor
A still of Katrina Kaif from her film Zero. (Image: YouTube)
Loading...
Ever since Marvel's Black Panther released in theaters, Chadwick Boseman's arm-crossing gesture became one of the most memorable gestures and a symbol of fandom among the audience. At several occasions, Marvel fans across the world have crossed their arms in the honour of Wakanda. And it appears, Katrina Kaif is also one of them.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share multiple glimpses from her dance rehearsals. The first story, a boomerang video, had the actress sitting on the dance floor looking exasperated. Alongside the video she wrote, "Dance team to me: Katrina can we get up and dance? Me: Can we just sit down and talk about it?" In the second one, Katrina crossed her arms to strike the famous pose from Marvel's superhero film Black Panther. "Motto for the show: Wakanda forever," wrote Katrina adding a sticker of T’Challa, the films lead.

Whereas for the third and fourth video, Katrina got up on her feet, rehearsing and wrote "Ok, we up," and "We dancin" respectively. Take a look:

Screenshot_2019-06-12-10-20-21

Screenshot_2019-06-12-10-20-25

Screenshot_2019-06-12-10-20-32

Screenshot_2019-06-12-10-20-39

On the professional front, Katrina is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The film has raked in over Rs 150 cr in six days and has already become the second highest grossing film of 2019. Released on June 5, Bharat has surpassed the likes of Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy to reach shy of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is the top grossing film this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram