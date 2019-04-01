English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif Channels Major ZNMD Vibes in Glamorous Underwater Photo Shoot
Katrina Kaif has shared a new picture from the photo shoot in the sea she did for a magazine recently.
Image: Instagram
A photo of Katrina Kaif unleashing her sizzling avatar in a superbly shot underwater photo shoot is just the kind of Monday motivation one might need. Much like her diving instructor character from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the actress is seen striking a glamorous yet carefree pose in the middle of the blue waters as the photographer captures the moment.
The actress threw back to a shoot she'd done with a professional underwater photographer/cinematographer some time ago, sharing the photo that was taken in Philippines for Vogue magazine. Take a look:
Katrina had shared a photo from the same shoot in February, in which she is seen flipping her hair with much sass, creating ripples on social media.
The actress loves to get into water and often shares pictures from her scenic vacations and photo shoots on social media. She took her love for the sea to an all new level by taking a deep in the ice bold water along with her two sisters to welcome the New Year.
On the work front, there are talks about Katrina starring as the leading lady opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Sooryavanshi. There is no official confirmation on that yet. Katrina and Akshay have shared screen space in films like Namastey London, Singh Is Kingg and Welcome, displaying ample onscreen chemistry.
Katrina is currently working on Bharat with Salman Khan, that will release on Eid this year. Her last releases, Zero and Thugs of Hindostan, failed to generate numbers at the box office.
