Katrina Kaif Chooses 'Rakhi Brother' Arjun Kapoor's Wedding With Malaika Over Ranbir-Alia's

Katrina Kaif, who appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show recently, was asked if Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika choose to get married on the same day, which would she attend. The Zero actress said that she would have to choose Arjun's wedding since he is her 'rakhi' brother.After months of wedding speculation, Arjun Kapoor has finally admitted to his relationship with Malaika Arora. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand was rumoured to be dating Katrina before moving on to Alia Bhatt.Katrina made the choice when she appeared on BFFs with Vogue - Season 3, hosted by Anaita Shroff Adajania. During a popular game called 'Say it or Strip it' in the chat show, Neha asked Katrina, "If Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika got married literally same day, same time, which would you attend."Katrina said, "If I'd have to pick one, I'd pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day Sheila ki Jawaani was released and he didn't really like me. 'Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?' He was like 'No!' (and) I was like Arjun you're going to be my rakhi brother."Arjun and Varun Dhawan, who allegedly had a 'I Hate Katrina Kaif' club because they were jealous of the attention she got from Salman Khan, recently decided to make amends with Katrina and created a 'I Love Katrina Kaif' club. The actors presented Katrina with a huge Dalmatian trophy to make peace with her.When Katrina appeared on Koffee with Karan season 5, she revealed Varun and Arjun had started the 'I Hate Katrina' club when Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya was being made. Varun, who appeared alongside Katrina on the show, revealed that actor Salman Khan, Katrina's ex, would always take the boys on treks or swimming but he had attention only for Katrina once she joined the shoot. They had created the club because she was getting more attention than them from Salman.With inputs from IANS.