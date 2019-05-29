English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif Chooses 'Rakhi Brother' Arjun Kapoor's Wedding With Malaika Over Ranbir-Alia's
If both couples get married on the same day, Katrina Kaif will attend Arjun's wedding with Malaika because the actor is her rakhi brother.
A still of Katrina Kaif from her film Zero. (Image: YouTube)
Loading...
Katrina Kaif, who appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show recently, was asked if Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika choose to get married on the same day, which would she attend. The Zero actress said that she would have to choose Arjun's wedding since he is her 'rakhi' brother.
After months of wedding speculation, Arjun Kapoor has finally admitted to his relationship with Malaika Arora. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand was rumoured to be dating Katrina before moving on to Alia Bhatt.
Katrina made the choice when she appeared on BFFs with Vogue - Season 3, hosted by Anaita Shroff Adajania. During a popular game called 'Say it or Strip it' in the chat show, Neha asked Katrina, "If Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika got married literally same day, same time, which would you attend."
Katrina said, "If I'd have to pick one, I'd pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day Sheila ki Jawaani was released and he didn't really like me. 'Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?' He was like 'No!' (and) I was like Arjun you're going to be my rakhi brother."
Arjun and Varun Dhawan, who allegedly had a 'I Hate Katrina Kaif' club because they were jealous of the attention she got from Salman Khan, recently decided to make amends with Katrina and created a 'I Love Katrina Kaif' club. The actors presented Katrina with a huge Dalmatian trophy to make peace with her.
When Katrina appeared on Koffee with Karan season 5, she revealed Varun and Arjun had started the 'I Hate Katrina' club when Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya was being made. Varun, who appeared alongside Katrina on the show, revealed that actor Salman Khan, Katrina's ex, would always take the boys on treks or swimming but he had attention only for Katrina once she joined the shoot. They had created the club because she was getting more attention than them from Salman.
With inputs from IANS.
Follow @News18Movies for more
After months of wedding speculation, Arjun Kapoor has finally admitted to his relationship with Malaika Arora. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand was rumoured to be dating Katrina before moving on to Alia Bhatt.
Katrina made the choice when she appeared on BFFs with Vogue - Season 3, hosted by Anaita Shroff Adajania. During a popular game called 'Say it or Strip it' in the chat show, Neha asked Katrina, "If Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika got married literally same day, same time, which would you attend."
Katrina said, "If I'd have to pick one, I'd pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day Sheila ki Jawaani was released and he didn't really like me. 'Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?' He was like 'No!' (and) I was like Arjun you're going to be my rakhi brother."
Arjun and Varun Dhawan, who allegedly had a 'I Hate Katrina Kaif' club because they were jealous of the attention she got from Salman Khan, recently decided to make amends with Katrina and created a 'I Love Katrina Kaif' club. The actors presented Katrina with a huge Dalmatian trophy to make peace with her.
When Katrina appeared on Koffee with Karan season 5, she revealed Varun and Arjun had started the 'I Hate Katrina' club when Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya was being made. Varun, who appeared alongside Katrina on the show, revealed that actor Salman Khan, Katrina's ex, would always take the boys on treks or swimming but he had attention only for Katrina once she joined the shoot. They had created the club because she was getting more attention than them from Salman.
With inputs from IANS.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan Awarded 2020 Asia Cup; Might be Held at Neutral Venue
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results