Katrina Kaif Clicked on Tiger 3 Sets in Russia, See Picture

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia. Salman’s look from the sets of the movie was leaked recently in which he was seen with blonde hair and long beard. After Salman, the first look of Katrina from the Russia schedule has also emerged. She was clicked in black jeans and a red-black jacket with a fur hoodie. Both Salman and Katrina had left for Russia last week to begin the shooting of the next instalment in the Tiger franchise.

Katrina had also shared pictures from Russia on her Instagram account. She dropped multiple snaps from her visit to a park. “A day at the park,” she captioned the post.

The production work on the movie has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and successive lockdowns. Besides Salman and Katrina, the third part of the Tiger series will also feature Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan in pivotal roles.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma who is known for movies like Band Baaja Baaraat, Shuddh Desi Romance and Fan. The previous part - Tiger Zinda Hai - was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has worked with Salman on Bharat and Sultan. Kabir Khan had directed the first film Ek Tha Tiger in 2012.

Salman and Katrina will once again come together to reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya, with Emraan joining them as the lead antagonist.

Salman had announced the news of Tiger 3 during one of the episodes of Bigg Boss after which fans have been waiting for the sequel.

Salman will be soon seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. His brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Pragya Jaiswal are playing the lead roles. Katrina is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here