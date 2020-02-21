Katrina Kaif Comes Out in Support of Priyanka Chopra's Grammy Outfit, Calls It 'Absolutely Stunning'

Actress Priyanka Chopra hogged the limelight on the Grammys red carpet for her Ralph and Russo white fringed gown. The low-cut kimono went viral with many comparing it to Jennifer Lopez's now legendary Versace outfit. While the Baywatch actress received compliments for her choice of the outfit, there were many who criticized her.







Disha Patani, Hina Khan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Kaitlyn Bristowe were among those who came out in support of the The Sky Is Pink actress. Now, Katrina Kaif has also complimented the actress for her choice of outfit.

In an interaction with the Times of India, Katrina said, "I honestly have no idea what anyone else said about Priyanka's outfit but I saw the outfit and I thought she looked beautiful in that. I thought she looked absolutely stunning."

She also added that the people who did not like the outfit probably "didn't see the picture properly." Here's a look at Priyanka's Grammys dress:

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had also said that she loved the dress. "She (Priyanka) showed me the sample before wearing it. I thought it was a little risqué but she carried it well and was one of the best dressed. I am happy about that."







The mother also mocked the trolls by adding these are "anonymous people hiding behind their computers. They don't have joy in their life which is why they think they get attention by saying bad things."

Follow @News18Movies for more