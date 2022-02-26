Katrina Kaif Compliments Anshula Kapoor On Her Body Transformation

On Friday, daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor shared an impressive Instagram post. Anshula shared her weight-loss transformation results on the social media platform with a mirror selfie. In the picture Anshula radiated her glowing energy wearing an olive green t-shirt and grey track pants.

Anshula posted her inspiring picture on Instagram and quoted singer Colbie Caillat’s lyrics in the caption that read, “Take your make-up off, Let your hair down. Take a breath, look into the mirror, at yourself. Don’t you like you? Cause I like you." Anshula’s latest post on self-love and weight loss transformation even got actress Katrina Kaif reacting. Founder of Kay Beauty commented on Anshula’s post, “Look at you." Replying to Katrina’s comment, Anshula posted a series of red heart emoticons.

Anshula’s uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor also expressed his awe at her transformation and commented, “Wow." Anshula’s cousin Akshay Marwah also praised her efforts and commented,"Looking amazing." Anshula’s aunt and mother of actress Sonam Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor commented with a red heart emoticon. Actor Bakktyar Irani also lauded Anshula’s transformation and commented,"Wow check out the weight loss fire hai."

Anshula’s weight loss journey is certainly an inspiration. Just like her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor, Anshula has also undergone an impressive body transformation. However, unlike Arjun, Anshula likes to stay away from showbiz and has found her calling in entrepreneurship. The 31-year-old is the founder of Fankind, which is an online celebrity fundraising and charity platform. Users who donate to this charity get a chance to meet a celebrity.

Anshula often shares a glimpse into her life on Instagram. In her previous Instagram post, the entrepreneur channelled her elegant persona in a crisp white shirt. She completed her look with a bold lipstick colour. Sharing the portrait on Instagram, Anshula added a quote from author Judi Holler which read, “A disco ball is hundreds of pieces of broken glass put together to make a magical ball of light. You aren’t broken, you are a disco ball."

Have you checked Anshula’s latest Instagram post?

