Katrina Kaif Cooks Scrumptious Breakfast For Hubby Vicky Kaushal; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The duo’s love life, their mushy posts, and mesmerizing getaways, everything about the power couple tends to grab the eyeballs. It is always a treat for their fans to watch Vicky and Katrina in one frame. The couple who is married for almost four months now often creates a buzz on social owing to their sweet social media posts. Maintaining the trajectory, on Sunday Katrina Kaif gave us a glimpse of a scrumptious breakfast cooked by her for her loving hubby Vicky Kaushal.

The Sooryavanshi actress took to Instagram Story and shared a snap that sees a lip-smacking omelette served over a plate. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Sunday breakfast for hubby made by.. me,” and added a smiling emoticon. She even added a sticker of a lady with ladles in hand.

The actress often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media. Earlier, the actress went for a romantic getaway with Vicky and treated her fans to mesmerizing pictures from the breathtaking location.

In the photographs, Katrina Kaif can be seen sitting on the white sand wearing a black swimsuit with a big beach hat. With no makeup, hoop earrings, and open tresses the actress looked absolutely radiant. She flaunted her million-dollar smile as she posed for the camera. Katrina shared the pictures and captioned the post with a black heart, a beach, and a hat emoji.

The Namaste London actress’ fans rushed to the comment section and showered compliments on Katrina. But what caught everyone’s attention was that her father-in-law, Sham Kaushal also liked her beach photos. “How cute is that!,” Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania also wrote, “Oo la la!”. Even Vaani Kapoor dropped a fire emoticon on Katrina’s picture. A few days ago, Vicky also treated his fans with a selfie with his wife Katrina as they soaked in the sun on their vacation.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December last year after dating each other for a while. The couple invited close friends and family members for their wedding ceremony which was held in Rajasthan.

Speaking about her professional front, Katrina has a number of interesting projects lined up including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles. The actress has also started shooting for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas.

As for Vicky, the actor was last seen in the titular role in Sardar Udham. The actor recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. The movie will also star Sara Ali Khan in the lead. Vicky will also be seen playing the lead in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is slated to release on June 10 this year.

