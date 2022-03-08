Katrina Kaif Cutely Sits in Mom-in-Law's Lap in Vicky Kaushal's Adorable Women's Day Post

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among the cutest newly married couple in B-Town currently. It’s just been a few months since their big fat Indian wedding and the actors continue to express their love for each other on social media. On International Women’s Day, Vicky posted a cute photo featuring Katrina Kaif and his mother Veena, while expressing his appreciation for them.

The photo shows Katrina sitting in the lap of Vicky’s mother, as the latter hugs her from behind. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “My strength. My world", with a red heart emoji. Katrina is seen wearing a yellow ethnic dress and holding a gift in her hand, as Vicky’s mother leans her head on her shoulder.

Vicky’s Raazi co-star Amruta Khanvilkar wrote in the comments, “So beautiful." While Zoya Akhtar exclaimed, “What a beautiful picture." “This is too sweet," wrote Mini Mathur, while Katrina’s sister Isabelle dropped red heart emojis.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021. Their wedding took place at the royal Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. Katrina and Vicky’s wedding was an intimate affair with only family and close friends of the couple in attendance at their do.

Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, attended the wedding with his rumoured girlfriend, Sharvari Wagh. She too dropped red hearts on Vicky’s post.

