Katrina Kaif's Dance Rehearsal Video on Sheila Ki Jawani is Too Damn Good, Watch It Here
Katrina Kaif is currently busy with her upcoming movie 'Zero' along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.
Image: Instagram/ Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif is once again gearing up to enthrall the audience with her performance on her 2011 popular track Sheila Ki Jawani as she is all set to be a part of Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Reloaded tour. The actress is one of the main performers in the group that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Maneish Paul, Guru Randhawa and Prabhudeva among others.
Taking to Instagram, the actress gave her followers a sneak peek into a whole new version of Sheila Ki Jawanai and captioned it "Sheila Reloaded."
On the work front, Katrina is busy with her upcoming film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. She will also be seen alongside Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan.
