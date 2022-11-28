Katrina Kaif Dazzles Like Never Before in Silver Saree; Vicky Kaushal, Where Are You?

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s directorial Phone Bhoot, certainly knows how to captivate her fans' attention. From Ek Tha Tiger to Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Katrina Kaif has become one of the most-adored actresses in the film industry. Despite her tightly-packed schedule, Katrina never misses a chance to prioritise her family and friends.

On Sunday, Katrina was spotted attending a wedding function. A picture featuring the actress along with fashion designer Pankaj Johar from the wedding has surfaced online. Katrina donned a gorgeous saree for the wedding and looked surreal. The silver embellishment on her saree highlighted the look. One can see the actress and the fashion designer striking a pose in the photograph. The picture was posted by Pankaj on her social media handles. She penned a caption that read, “Glimpses of the unforgettable and mesmerizing wedding of Anchit at Jodhpur.”

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, netizens bombarded the comment section with compliments. One Instagram user wrote, “Sorry Disney you don't have this princess.” Another Instagrammer penned, “Wow Katrina is gorgeous.” A third user commented, “Queen Katrina.” A social media user said,” She has come from the heavens.”

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif's work-front:

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot was released in theatres on November 4. The film co-penned by Jasvinder Bath and Ravi Shankaran also starred Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. After mesmerizing people with her acting prowess in this film, now the actress is gearing up to grab attention with the third instalment of Tiger. The film helmed by Maneesh Sharma and co-penned by Aditya Chopra, Neelesh Misra, and Shridhar Raghavan will also star Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. Tiger 3 is anticipated to hit the silver screen next year on November 10.

