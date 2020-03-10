English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Katrina Kaif Defends Rohit Shetty Against Twitter Criticism For 'No One Will Look At You' Remark

(Image: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif defended Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty from heavy criticism he recieved after saying that no one will see Katrina Kaif Kaif when there were 3 men on the screen.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 2:18 PM IST
Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty recently drew heavy criticism for saying that, considering the upcoming film is packed with high-voltage action featuring machomen Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh, no one would even look at his film's heroine Katrina Kaif.

While Shetty's comment sparked a storm on social media and #ShameOnYouRohitShetty started trending on Twitter, Katrina on Monday came out to sportingly defend her director on Instagram. She claims Shetty has been misunderstood.

"Dear Friends and Well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, 'No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening"', this is not what was said.

"I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, 'there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING.' Even, inspite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day," Katrina wrote.

Sooryavanshi, a cop drama, will release on March 24.

