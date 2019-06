Katrina Kaif Defends Salman Khan Over His Comments on Priyanka Chopra Leaving Bharat

Ever since the promotions of Bharat have started, Salman Khan can't help but point out that Priyanka Chopra, who was earlier confirmed to be doing the period drama film opposite him, left the makers in the lurking after she quit the project. Priyanka's marriage to Nick Jonas was cited as a reason by Salman, time and again, who also seemed disgruntled by the fact that the Quantico star "dumped" his film.Read: Dear Salman Khan, Please Let Priyanka Chopra be for Leaving 'Meaty' Role in Bharat Responding to the growing one-sided tiff between Priyanka and Salman, Katrina Kaif, the latter's co-star in Bharat and the former's replacement has defended all statements made by Salman, citing his sense of humour as the reason behind the comments.Responding to a question by Rajeev Masand about Salman’s bruised ego after Priyanka left Bharat, Katrina said (via timesnow.com ), "You have to take everything that Salman says with a big bucket of salt. I think we all know that by now. He just says it for effect, he does not mean it. Sometimes, in interviews I am biting my tongue like 5 times in a day, but it’s all in good fun. I don’t take it seriously."Earlier Salman had said about Priyanka, "Over Bharat, she chose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked all her life so hard and when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped the film and got married. Hats off! Usually people leave the husbands for this."Read: Over Bharat, She Chose USA in 'Nick' of Time: Salman Khan Takes Another Dig at Priyanka Chopra During another media interaction, Salman had termed Priyanka's exit "embarrassing" for the makers and himself.Read: Salman Khan Says Priyanka Chopra Jonas was Initially Keen to Do Bharat Follow @News18Movies for more