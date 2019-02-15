LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Katrina Kaif Denies Any Bad Blood with Alia Bhatt

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor confirmed dating each other, social media is rife with reports alleging that Alia and Katrina Kaif's equation has taken a bad turn.

News18.com

February 15, 2019
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor confirmed dating each other, social media is rife with reports alleging that Alia and Katrina Kaif's equation has taken a bad turn. Putting an end to such rumours, Katrina rcently opened up about her equation with the Gully Boy actress.

In an interaction with Filmfare, Katrina said, "The fact that she was dating was not relevant to the equation that I shared with her. So why should that equation change?"

Alia and Katrina are known to share a close bond. The two were often seen posing with each other and their workout routines on Instagram draw much attention. After Alia admitted being in a relationship with Ranbir, fans pointed out that the interaction between the two actresses has decreased and the girls are no longer on a good term.

Dismissing the rumours, Alia had also taken the same stance when she was asked about any form of stress between herself and Ranbir's ex-girlfriend Katrina.

Reacting to the reports, Alia had earlier said, "I don't check my Instagram likes. So, I don't know why people are checking that? But I have to admit I have always been very fond of Katrina. I believe that it’s the same both ways, according to us. So, I don't know why other people feel differently? "

"But now I will send her a message to start liking my pictures because if that's the barometer of friendship then we must start liking everyone's picture," added Alia.

