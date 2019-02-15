English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif Denies Any Bad Blood with Alia Bhatt
Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor confirmed dating each other, social media is rife with reports alleging that Alia and Katrina Kaif's equation has taken a bad turn.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor confirmed dating each other, social media is rife with reports alleging that Alia and Katrina Kaif's equation has taken a bad turn. Putting an end to such rumours, Katrina rcently opened up about her equation with the Gully Boy actress.
In an interaction with Filmfare, Katrina said, "The fact that she was dating was not relevant to the equation that I shared with her. So why should that equation change?"
Alia and Katrina are known to share a close bond. The two were often seen posing with each other and their workout routines on Instagram draw much attention. After Alia admitted being in a relationship with Ranbir, fans pointed out that the interaction between the two actresses has decreased and the girls are no longer on a good term.
Dismissing the rumours, Alia had also taken the same stance when she was asked about any form of stress between herself and Ranbir's ex-girlfriend Katrina.
Reacting to the reports, Alia had earlier said, "I don't check my Instagram likes. So, I don't know why people are checking that? But I have to admit I have always been very fond of Katrina. I believe that it’s the same both ways, according to us. So, I don't know why other people feel differently? "
"But now I will send her a message to start liking my pictures because if that's the barometer of friendship then we must start liking everyone's picture," added Alia.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In an interaction with Filmfare, Katrina said, "The fact that she was dating was not relevant to the equation that I shared with her. So why should that equation change?"
Alia and Katrina are known to share a close bond. The two were often seen posing with each other and their workout routines on Instagram draw much attention. After Alia admitted being in a relationship with Ranbir, fans pointed out that the interaction between the two actresses has decreased and the girls are no longer on a good term.
Dismissing the rumours, Alia had also taken the same stance when she was asked about any form of stress between herself and Ranbir's ex-girlfriend Katrina.
Reacting to the reports, Alia had earlier said, "I don't check my Instagram likes. So, I don't know why people are checking that? But I have to admit I have always been very fond of Katrina. I believe that it’s the same both ways, according to us. So, I don't know why other people feel differently? "
"But now I will send her a message to start liking my pictures because if that's the barometer of friendship then we must start liking everyone's picture," added Alia.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gully Boy Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Film Earns Rs 19.40 Crore
- High in Ireland: Island Put on Sale, Can Be Yours for a Million Pounds
- We Can't Let This be Forgotten: Akshay, Madhavan & More Actors React to Pulwama Terror Attack
- For the Love of Good Films: When Stars Take Up Character Roles, Everyone Shines
- Indian Transport Sector Can Become All-Electric Driven by 2030
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results