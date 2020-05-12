MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Katrina Kaif Dishes Out Advice on Mopping Floors

Katrina Kaif

After sharing tips on how to clean utensils and cook food, Katrina Kaif shares advice on cleaning floor surfaces.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
Amid coronavirus lockdown, Katrina Kaif has acquired some household skills. After the actress' cleaning and cooking videos recorded by her sister Isabelle went viral, Katrina has now shared some floor mopping lessons too for your knowledge.

In her Instagram stories, Katrina shared what kind of mop can be used to clean different kinds of floor surfaces, wooden, marble etc. Katrina shared a picture of several kinds of floor mops and each was labelled with the surface it works on best.

Katrina was also impressed by a mop that functions on motor and posted about it too. Check out what Katrina has to say about the various kinds of floor mops and their usage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar stands postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Rohit Shetty directorial has delayed its theatrical release indefinitely.

Also, there are reports doing the rounds that Katrina will feature in Phonebooth opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The news of the confirmed cast is yet to be officially announced by the makers but Ishaan had recently revealed that he read the script and has liked it a lot.

