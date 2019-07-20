Take the pledge to vote

Katrina Kaif Draws Attention from Paul, Ringo As Anurag Basu Recreates Iconic Beatles Pic

On the occasion on Katrina Kaif's birthday, Anurag Basu shared a meme of the actress walking down on the famous Abbey Road.

Updated:July 20, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
Katrina Kaif Draws Attention from Paul, Ringo As Anurag Basu Recreates Iconic Beatles Pic
Image of Anurag Basu, Katrina Kaif, courtesy of Instagram
Katrina Kaif celebrated her 36th birthday on July 16 in style, while enjoying a holiday in Mexico. The actress also shared a picture of herself on Instagram that forced filmmaker Anurag Basu's hand to turn it into a meme--a Beatles-inspired meme.

Just days after her birthday, Katrina posted a smiling image of herself, in which she can be seen walking down at a crossroad. With a drink in her hand, Katrina looked stunning in a peach dress styled with beige heels. Anurag used this picture shared by Katrina and morphed it onto the iconic image of The Beatles from their studio album cover of Abbey Road. Sharing the image, Anurag emphasised that Katrina caught the attention of The Beatles band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Anurag, who has directed Katrina in Jagga Jasoos, captioned the image, "Paul and Ringo can't take their eyes off you Kat!" Responding to birthday love. Katrina responded by writing, "@anuragsbasu dada ur too funnyyyyyyyyy love u (sic)."

See post here:

See Katrina's reaction to the meme here:

Anurag Basu Instagram

A screengrab from Anurag Basu's Instagram account

On the movies front, Katrina is working on Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, which will release in March 27, 2020. Sooryavanshi will see Katrina reunite with Akshay, with Rohit Shetty directing the duo for the first time.

Anurag, on the other hand, is working on an anthology film with actors Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi among others. The multi-starrer film is an action comedy that is about unavoidable jeopardies of life. It is a slice of life film with stories intersecting each other amid drama and emotion.

Read: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao to Star in Anurag Basu's Dark Comic Anthology Film

