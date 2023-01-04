Katrina Kaif Drops A Sweet Comment On Bharat Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Wedding Anniversary Post

Director Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The director posted several pictures with his wife and newborn daughter on Instagram. Many celebrities including Katrina Kaif commented on his post and wished him on his anniversary.

Ali Abbas Zafar had a sweet message in which he thanked his wife for always making him smile and laugh at his “silly jokes." He wrote, “Thank you for laughing on my silly jokes and making Me sparkle every second of our life (heart emoticon). #happyanniversarymylove."

He is seen in the first photograph alongside his wife Alicia and daughter Alija. In the following picture, the director and Alicia are seen smiling while posing for the camera. In the third picture, he posted a chocolate cake with “Happy Anniversary" written on it. The director quickly received wishes from colleagues in the industry. Katrina Kaif was the first to comment. She adored the couple and wrote, “Beautiful”. Others wished them for their anniversary.

In a private ceremony in January 2021, Ali and Alicia exchanged vows. The filmmaker posted a picture of his wedding on Instagram with the caption, “1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra's, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life."

The couple welcomed daughter Alija on September 24 of the last year. He posted a picture of Alicia cuddling her baby bump along with a heartfelt note to convey the news of the birth of his daughter. He wrote, “Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders - colour and race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married, Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life. She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of joy - Alija Zehra Zafar."

Ali Abbas Zafar is well-known for directing films such as 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat'. With 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan,' Ali made his directorial debut in 2011.

