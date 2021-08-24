Katrina Kaif Enjoys the Scenic Beauty of Russia as She Shoots Tiger 3 with Salman Khan

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is currently busy with multiple projects in the pipeline. The actress is currently shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The team is currently in Russia, where they will shoot the foreign schedule of the film. On Tuesday, Katrina took to Instagram to share a stunning video from the Russian city of St Petersburg, which left her fans enthralled.

In the Reel, Katrina could be seen walking near a bridge overlooking a canal, with beautiful buildings on both sides of the road. She could be seen wearing a lavender T-shirt and a colourful wrap skirt. She captioned the Reel, “Out and about in the world." Her colleague Kiara Advani commented heart-eyes emojis on her picture, whereas stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped raised-hands emoji.

Earlier in the day, a video of Salman Khan from Russia went viral. The superstar could be seen interacting with fans and taking selfies with them.

Tiger 3 is the third part of the YRF (Yash Raj Films) spy-thriller franchise. Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the first movie in the franchise, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation. It was directed by Kabir Khan. On the other hand, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The second film was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

On the work front Katrina is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

