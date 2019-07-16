Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Katrina Kaif Explains Why Her Birthday 'Not Such a Big Deal' for Her

Katrina Kaif, is currenlty vacationing in Mexico with her friends, turns 36 today.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
Katrina Kaif Explains Why Her Birthday 'Not Such a Big Deal' for Her
Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in commercially successful Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, is ringing her 36th birthday in Mexico with her loved ones.

In an interview with DNA, she got candid about the same, and said that for her birthdays are always fun. She added, "it's not such a big deal, honestly, it’s more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family."

When actress was further inquired about her birthday preferences she said, "When it comes to birthday celebrations, I always have fun in a lively place and just spend time together with friends and family"

The Phantom actress is finally getting appreciated for her acting skills. She has also received immense love for her performance in Zero and Bharat. When Ek Tha Tiger actress was asked about the current phase in her career, she said, "The response I received for both the films is exceptionally encouraging for me. It will be something that I will always cherish. To get positive feedback from the industry, critics and the media gives you a lot of satisfaction as an actor. I’m extremely happy that people felt that way and the characters connected with the audience!"

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. The movie is slated to release next year.

