Katrina Kaif Exudes Charm in Candid Selfie With Sisters, Take a Look

Katrina Kaif dropped an adorable selfie with her sisters on Instagram on Tuesday evening. The actress who has seven siblings- six sisters and one brother took to social media to share a candid selfie with two of her sisters. In the photo, Katrina can be seen donning a red dress. The actress has kept her hair open and is flaunting her no-makeup look. Her sisters, too, look gorgeous as they pose for the camera. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Sisters 4 ever.”

Take a look at her photo:

Katrina Kaif is also making the headlines recently for her pregnancy rumours. The actress got married to her actor-beau Vicky Kaushal in December last year. Even though her spokesperson rubbished all pregnancy rumours back in May, a new report now suggests that Katrina is now all set to announce her pregnancy very soon. If a report by BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, Katrina Kaif is likely to announce her pregnancy on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7. The last episode of Koffee With Karan was graced by Vicky and Siddharth. Earlier this month, Katrina also confirmed that she is going to be a guest on Koffee With Karan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina and Vicky have been busy with the shooting of their respective upcoming movies. Katrina has started promoting her film Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Yesterday, August 22, she dropped a boomerang video followed by a selfie with her ‘boys’.

Take a look at her post:

Besides Phone Bhoot, the actress will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. She will also share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and a yet-untitled film with Tripti Dimri. He will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film with Sara Ali Khan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here