Katrina Kaif's Family Finally Reacts to Her Wedding With Vicky Kaushal, Says 'So Happy'; Watch Video

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities have begun in Rajasthan. Soon-to-be married couple reached their wedding destination on Monday evening along with their family members. Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif and brother Sebastian Laurent Michel were also spotted arriving at the Jaipur Airport on Monday. When paps asked for a byte, Sebastian replied, “So happy." The actress’ brother kept it traditional for the occasion. He wore a blue Kurta paired with denim pants. He also wore a pair of sunglasses and a mask, keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind.

The wedding festivities are happening at the Six Senses Fort at Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan and several guests from the Bollywood industry including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Shankar Mahadevan, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi have already reached the venue.

On Monday afternoon, Katrina’s elder sister Natasha Turquotte was also spotted at the Jaipur airport. Wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and mask with sunglasses, Natasha made her way through the airport, pushing a stroller in front of her. Also spotted at the Jaipur airport was Katrina’s close friend, stylist and fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania. She wore a white top, blue shirt and black pants.

According to multiple reports on the wedding festivities, dharmashalas around the Six Senses Fort have been booked for security staff, the henna for Katrina’s mehendi will cost between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, and seven white horses will attend Vicky Kaushal when he makes his entry.

Katrina and Vicky have been dating for a couple of years now but haven’t confirmed their relationship in public. On Sunday night, Katrina was seen at Vicky’s home for pre-wedding celebrations. She turned up in a white saree and wore complementary golden earrings.

While Katrina and Vicky have not yet confirmed the wedding, their friends and colleagues have dropped a few hints. Vicky’s neighbour Krushna Abhishek told ABP News, “I know, I know, Katrina is very sweet — I have worked with her on my shows, she’s appeared as a guest many times — and she’s a wonderful person and I wish her all luck. She’s beautiful inside out, she’s a wonderful person. I want to wish them all luck from my side, best wishes.”’

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s police actioner Sooryavanshi, which is minting moolah at the box office. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham.

