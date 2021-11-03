Katrina Kaif Fans Miss Her in Vicky Kaushal's Family Photo Amid Wedding Rumours

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram recently to share a picture of his father Sham Kaushal, who is an action director, and his mother as he wished them on the occasion of their 35th wedding anniversary. Their wedding anniversary coincides with Vicky’s mother’s 60th birthday and the occasion of quite special for the family. Vicky posted a picture on social media with his smiling parents and captioned it, “She turned 60. They turned 35. Quite a special day for the Kaushal household (sic)."

Reacting to this pic, many Bollywood celebs like Rakul Preet, Gajraj Rao, Tahira Kashyap, Mukesh Chabbra among others dropped in loving comments. However, some of the fans also asked Vicky about Katrina Kaif missing in the picture since their wedding rumours are doing the rounds for sometime and it is anticipated that they are set to tie the knot in December later this year.

Read: Katrina Kaif Wants to Tie the Knot With Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan for Special Reason: Report

One netizen wrote, “Katrina Kaif bahu misng hai (sic)."

Katrina has been making headlines for her rumoured wedding with Vicky for the past one year. Although there isn’t any official confirmation, immense curiosity is circling around their reported December wedding. Details about the wedding, from the venue to the trousseau, are already being circulated.

Katrina Kaif Lights Up Cyber Space With Her Blue Corset And Skirt Promoting Sooryavanshi, See Pics

It has been rumoured that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. Salman Khan and his entire family are reportedly going to be present. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.