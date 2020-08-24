Katrina Kaif 'Felt Happy Seeing This Pic' With Anushka Sharma, Latter Leaves 'Brightest' Comment

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have been full of admiration for each other and they keep interacting on social media. The latest post by Katrina is a testament to their bond. The actresses are giving major goals in the rare throwback pic shared by Katrina. Netizens can’t stop gushing about the two leading ladies as they twin in similar outfits, smiling ear-to-ear.

The happy candid was captioned by Katrina as, “Just felt happy seeing this pic @anushkasharma”. Anushka, who was all hearts for the flashback post, commented, “It's because we were fully present & happy in this moment ! Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina”.

Anaita Shroff Adajania and Zoya Akhtar also sent lots of love in the comments section of Katrina’s post.

Katrina and Anushka have done many photoshoots and interviews together and have always spoken highly of each other. The two co-starred in Yash Chopra’s 2012 directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan that featured Shah Rukh Khan as the male protagonist. The trio shared screen space together for Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018).

Anushka has not announced a project as an actor however she has lately been busy as a producer. Her production house Clean Slate Films, with her brother bankrolled a web series - Paatal Lok and a film Bulbbul this year.

Katrina, on the other hand, has Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. The release of the fourth chapter in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe could skip the theatrical window and roll out on streaming platforms according to the makers. Katrina next has started gearing for the upcoming comedy horror film Phone Bhoot. It will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in main roles.