Katrina Kaif Flaunts Sabyasachi Mangalsutra in New Pics From Home Sweet Home, Fans Call Her 'Punjabi Bhabhi'

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures in which she gave fans a glimpse of her mangalsutra and her new home. The Tiger 3 star married Vicky Kaushal in December. The couple moved into their new home shortly after they returned from their honeymoon.

On Tuesday, Katrina shared three selfies from her home. In the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a beige sweater, with her mangalsutra on full display. Her mangalsutra features black and gold beads and two small drop-down diamonds. Shortly after Katrina shared the pictures, couturier Sabyasachi took to Instagram Stories and revealed that the mangalsutra is from the house of Sabyasachi. “Katrina Kaif in a Sabyasachi Mangalsutra," the story mentioned.

In the pictures, Katrina was seated in what appeared to be the living room. The brightly lit house has been decorated using minimal decor. While one side of the living room featured grey furniture, the other end had tangerine-coloured sofas and couches. One side of the room also featured a showcase with indoor plants. Katrina shared the pictures with a green heart emoji and a house emoji.

Comments on her post ranged from “Punjabi Bhabhi" to “Ahh u r looking sp pretty (sic) and that mangalsutra." Fans seem to be loving the candid shots of the newest Bollywood bride.

Last month, fans got a glimpse of Katrina and Vicky’s house courtesy of their friends’ Christmas posts. The couple hosted their friends at their new home and they had taken to social media and shared pictures from the same. The pictures had teased a minimalist setup.

Soon after Vicky and Katrina tied the knot, Anushka Sharma had revealed that the couple was moving into the same building as her and Virat Kohli. In an Instagram Story congratulating the couple on their wedding, Anushka wrote, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

Vicky and Katrina resumed work a few weeks after their wedding. While Vicky is shooting for Luka Chhupi 2, Katrina announced her project, Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi.

