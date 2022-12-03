Katrina Kaif Gets Into Christmas Spirit, Dazzles in White; Take a Look At Pics

Christmas is right around the corner and looks like Katrina Kaif is already in the festive mood. The Bollywood diva has already begun dazzling in the flavours of the festival. On early Saturday, she once again stunned the fashion police with yet another of her simple yet elegant style statement in white. Katrina Kaif’s attires reflect the versatility of her wardrobe choices that ranges from bold, and daring to even street style-chic. However, the one thing that never wavers in her apt choice is not overdoing her wardrobe game but still managing to keep it simple and stylish.

The ‘white is never basic’ trend is the perfect example of displaying a range of bold and understated looks, be it attending formal evening events, Sunday brunch, or Christmas parties. Now, Katrina Kaif has just taught us a new lesson about keeping it classy and functional by just adding a hint of bold lip colour. In her new post, the actress dazzles in a shimmery white dress featuring off-shoulder detailing on one side. With highlighted cheeks and perfectly lined eyes, she chose her makeup brand’s red lipstick to round off the styling part of her look. In addition to this, wavy tresses left open only ended up accentuation her look. “It's the season for red,” wrote Katrina while sharing the latest post. Take a look at it here:

Within an hour the post has managed to amass over 2 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application leaving a barrage of fans to laud her style statement.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif last shared the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot. She has a series of interesting projects lined up in her kitty including Merry Christmas opposite South star Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from this, her collaboration with Salman Khan for the third instalment in the Tiger movie franchise has also become highly anticipated. With special cameo features supposedly by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen playing a pivotal role. Tiger 3 will hit the box office by the end of next year.

