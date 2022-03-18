Vicky Kaushal's Mom Bonds With Bahu Katrina Kaif As They Celebrate 1st Holi After Marriage; See Pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first Holi after their wedding with Vicky’s side of the family. The couple took to Instagram and shared pictures from their Holi bash. In the pictures, the family members were seen smeared with red colour while they posed for the picture. Vicky’s mother lovingly placed her hand on Katrina’s face and held her bahu close as the Uri star took a picture. Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal posed behind the women.

Vicky and Katrina shared the pictures along with the wish, “Happy Holi!!!" Safe to say, these pictures will be cherished by VicKat fans — their ship name among their fans — for a long, long time.

The pictures also hint that the family celebrated Vicky and Katrina’s first Holi at the couple’s new home. The couple, who tied the knot last December, moved into their new house shortly after their wedding. Vicky and Katrina have been sharing glimpses of the house from time to time via their social media posts. Last year, their friends attended a Christmas bash at their house and shared pictures from the house.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky stole the limelight at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash on Thursday night. The couple looked like the ultimate power couple as they arrived together for the party and marked their first joint appearance at an event after their December wedding. While Katrina dazzled in a sky blue mini dress, Vicky looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Both the actors have been busy with their respective projects. Katrina has been filming for her upcoming film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actress also has Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zara in the pipeline. On the other hand, Vicky recently wrapped filming of the yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and has Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, and The Immortal Ashwatthama in the making.

