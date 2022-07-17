Katrina Kaif Gets Sweet Surprise in Maldives, Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Shares Happy Pic of His Bhabhi

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday yesterday, on the 16th of July. The star was in Maldives, and celebrated the special day with all her loved ones. She has flown off to Maldives with husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. Others like Ileana D’Cruz, Anand Tiwari, Angira Dhar and Katrina’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel and sister Isabella Kaif were also seen in the pictures from the special day. Now, Katrina Kaif has shared a very sweet picture that the resort dedicated to her on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina shared how the resort had put a loved up picture of her and husband Vicky Kaushal and wished her a happy birthday. Check out the picture here:

On her Instagram, Katrina had earlier shared a post where she can be seen enjoying a yacht ride with her ‘girls’ Karishma Kohli and Mini Mathur. See the picture here:

Vicky Kaushal too took to his story to share a glimpse of how he is chilling in Maldives, sitting by the pool! Well, looks like it indeed is a lazy Sunday for the star. Check out the picture here:

But, the sweetest picture shared is by Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal. He shared a picture with his ‘bhabhi’ in what seems like a yacht and wrote, “Happy @katrinakaif week ♥️” Both Katrina and Sunny are all smiles, and look so happy! Neha Dhupia also commented on the post with a red heart emoji. Check out the picture here:

Well, fans are waiting to see more pictures from Katrina’s birthday celebration in Maldives. It looks like the star, who will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, had a blast. On her work front, Katrina will share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in Phoen Bhoot. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 where she would reunite with Salman Khan, and in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

