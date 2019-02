Katrina Kaif Gets Temperature Soaring with This Latest Instagram Picture

The latest Bollywood actress to nail it in the bikini avatar is Katrina Kaif. As many of us know, Katrina is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast, a fact that many of her fellow actors will also endorse. Her recent Instagram post gave her fans a glimpse into what a disciplined gym routine and healthy diet amounts to.In the photo uploaded by the Zero actress, she is flaunting her curvy body and washboard abs in a sizzling orange bikini. Seemingly emerging from underwater, she is seen flipping her hair. Her photograph has gone viral on the internet and has already accumulated 1.5 million likes on Instagram.She captioned the post: flippin’ outHer fans and co-workers from the industry commented on her picture. Actress Anushkha Sharma, celebrity-stylist Rhea Kapoor, filmmaker Kabir Khan and celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala heaped praises on the actress.In fact, Yasmin is a known associate of Katrina’s. They often train in fitness forms like pilates and water aerobics, under the former’s guidance. Yasmin also collaborates with stars like Alia Bhatt, Sohail Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vaani Kapoor and others.On the professional front, Katrina will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s Bharat, which is slated for Eid release this year. Bharat stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover in central roles.Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.