Katrina Kaif Gets the Best Birthday Shout-out from Bharat Co-star Salman Khan, See Pic

Katrina Kaif is having a gala time in Mexico. The actress , who rang in her 36th birthday in the North American country, has been posting temperature-soaring bikini clad pictures of herself to social media.

Needless to say, Katrina got tons of birthday shout-outs from a whole slew of celebrities, but the best one came from her Bharat co-star Salman Khan.

Salman, with whom Katrina has delivered the most number of hits, took to his Instagram to wish the Bollywood diva on her special day. Sharing a still from their recently released Bharat, Salman wrote, 'Happy birthday Katrinaaa...'

Apart from Salman, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor among others, extended their best wishes to Katrina.

Anushka shared a photo from Koffee With Karan season 5, in which she appeared with Katrina. She wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful. Wish you only happiness and good things in life.”

“Happiest birthday dearest Katy!!! May you laugh and dance all day... shine and smile all year and give us body goals your whole life,” Alia wrote on a photo she shared on her Instagram story.

Arjun commented on Katrina’s birthday post. He wrote, “Ok on ur birthday I shall be nice Katrina... have a super birthday ur (you're) a mad kind goofy soul and I love u (you) because of ur (your) nonsense not despite it..”

Katrina is currently working on Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

Follow @News18Movies for more