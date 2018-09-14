English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Gives a Sneak Peek into Aamir Khan's 'Thug Life' With This Photo; See Pic
With a handlebar moustache and long hair, Aamir Khan looks every bit a thug in the picture, shared by his Thugs of Hindostan co-star Katrina Kaif.
Image courtesy: PTI
Katrina Kaif is one of the most talked about celebrities of Bollywood. The actress, who has become a social media junkie, always keeps her fans updated by posting her pictures and videos on Instagram.
But on Wednesday afternoon, she took to Instagram to share a picture of her Thugs of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan. In the photo, Aamir is seen holding a tobacco pipe in his mouth as he looks straight into the camera. With a handlebar moustache and long hair, the actor looks every bit a thug.
“#thuglife @_aamirkhan,” Katrina captioned the sepia-toned picture.
Touted as one of the biggest films of 2018, Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir. Also featuring Fatima Sana Sheikh, the YRF project promises a lot of action. The film, which will release during Diwali 2018, has already created a lot of buzz among fans, with many eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the film.
This is Katrina and Aamir's second film together. They have previously worked in Dhoom 3.
