Katrina Kaif Gives First Sneak Peek Into Akshay Kumar's Character in Sooryavanshi
Katrina Kaif shared a picture of a police badge that read Veer Sooryavanshi, which is the name of Akshay Kumar's character in the film 'Sooryavanshi'.
image of katrina kaif, courtesy of instagram
Rohit Shetty's fourth installment in his cop universe of films (Singham, Singham 2 and Simmba) is Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi. Apart from collaborating with Akshay for the first time, the movie will also mark the comeback of Katrina and Akshay's jodi after a decade.
Introducing his co-star's character in the movie, Katrina dropped a teaser still of a badge which reads "Veer Sooryavanshi." Katrina is known to drop of subtle hints about her movie's updates when she is shooting for a project, and like always, the actress got her fans excited.
Now Shooting 🎬 #sooryavanshi #onset @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar @karanjohar
While Ajay had made a cameo in Ranveer Singh's Simmba as Bajirao Singham, Akshay was shown as an Anti-Terror Squad chief which hinted at a possible sequel. Earlier in the year, Akshay and Katrina's news about recreating the hit Tip Tip Barsa Paani song had gone viral. A picture of the duo, with their hair toweled up, had surfaced on the net.
Singing in the rain ☔️ #sooryavanshi @akshaykumar @itsrohitshetty @farahkhankunder
Ajay and Ranveer will make a cameo once again in the movie. Reportedly, Ranveer has already flown to Hyderabad to shoot his part of the movie.
From #RohitShetty’s Police universe, get ready for the fire-packed #Sooryavanshi 🔥, releasing on Eid 2020!@karanjohar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms pic.twitter.com/lGEsdaznwi
The movie has been produced by Rohit and Karan Johar together under their respective banners Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape of Good Films. The movie also stares Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher, Abhimanyu Singh, Neena Gupta, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena.
Sooryavanshi is slated for a March 27 release next year.
